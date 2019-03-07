Bolsonaro criticised over obscene video on Twitter

Brazil's has provoked controversy by posting an obscene video of two revellers at Carnival, saying he wanted to reveal the truth about the festival.

The clip posted on shows two men engaging in sex acts on top of a taxi shelter during a street party.

The far-right leader suggested such scenes were becoming normal, the reported.

Critics say he is targeting the and the gay community in retaliation for protests against him.

The footage was shared by the late on Tuesday -- when the festivities were still under way -- and includes one man urinating on another person in front of a crowd of revellers in what appears to be downtown

"I don't feel comfortable showing it, but we have to expose the truth so the population are aware," said the to his 3.46 million followers.

"This is what many street parties in the Brazilian have turned into," he added, inviting people to "comment and reach their conclusions".

Some 35,000 comments followed. They included critics of the president, personalities and even people who said were his supporters and condemned his decision to post the video.

--IANS

vc

