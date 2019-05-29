JUST IN
Bride elopes with priest who performed wedding rituals

IANS  |  Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) 

Just two weeks after her marriage, a woman from Madhya Pradesh has reportedly eloped with the priest who performed her wedding rituals.

Reena Bai, 21, hailing from Tori Bagrod village in Vidisha district, was married on May 7 and the rituals were performed by a priest, Vinod Maharaj.

Reena Bai is missing since May 23 and has taken away cash and jewellery with her, relatives say. A case has been filed with the police.

Family members now believe that Reena Bai had an affair with the priest before the marriage.

First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 15:46 IST

