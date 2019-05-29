Bride elopes with priest who performed wedding rituals

-
Just two weeks after her marriage, a woman from Madhya Pradesh has reportedly eloped with the priest who performed her wedding rituals.
Reena Bai, 21, hailing from Tori Bagrod village in Vidisha district, was married on May 7 and the rituals were performed by a priest, Vinod Maharaj.
Reena Bai is missing since May 23 and has taken away cash and jewellery with her, relatives say. A case has been filed with the police.
Family members now believe that Reena Bai had an affair with the priest before the marriage.
--IANS
hindi-mag/mr
