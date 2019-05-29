Bride elopes with priest who performed wedding rituals

Just two weeks after her marriage, a woman from has reportedly eloped with the who performed her rituals.

Reena Bai, 21, hailing from Tori Bagrod village in district, was married on May 7 and the rituals were performed by a priest,

is missing since May 23 and has taken away cash and jewellery with her, relatives say. A case has been filed with the police.

members now believe that had an affair with the before the

--IANS

hindi-mag/mr

