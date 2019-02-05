BSF seizes 4.7 kg of heroin in Punjab

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday seized 4.7 kg of heroin along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Ferozepur district, officials said.
A BSF spokesman told IANS that the seizure was made in the border outpost of Jagdish area in Ferozepur sector.
The BSF has seized over 22 kg of heroin and arrested four smugglers this year in Punjab.
Punjab shares a 553-km international border with Pakistan.
