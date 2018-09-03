Akali Dal activist, wife shot dead in Punjab

The Police launched a manhunt on Monday after a prominent was shot dead along with his wife in town in

The police have registered a case against four people, including a former councillor, for the attack.

The incident took place late on Sunday night after the victim, and wife Pooja, left their house.

They were followed by four people in another car who intercepted Garg's car near the Sardar Basti locality. They were shot dead from point blank range, police said.

Both victims were shot in the head.

The police have booked four people: Jaidev, Rakesh Sharma, Pradeep Sharma and former

The police believe that the reason behind the double murder is a dispute over money which the attackers owned to Garg.

A realtor by profession, Garg was considered close to senior leaders Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa (a former Union Minister) and (a former in Punjab).

leaders blamed the ruling for the growing lawlessness in the state.

The police said Garg bore injury marks on his body which indicated that he was assaulted before being shot dead.

