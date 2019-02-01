Budget 2019-20: Deficit for current fiscal pegged higher at 3.4%

The Centre on Friday revised upwards the fiscal deficit target for 2018-19 to 3.4 per cent of the GDP, from the previous target of 3.3 per cent.

The announcement was made by acting while presenting the Interim Budget for 2019-20 with the due to take place within months.

Global ratings agency on Thursday warned against higher pre-election spending announcements in the upcoming Interim Budget which could risk a second consecutive year of fiscal slippage.

--IANS

bc/mr

