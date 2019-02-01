JUST IN
Business Standard

Cabinet approves interim Budget 2019-20

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday approved the interim Budget for 2019-20.

The interim Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in Parliament.

Earlier, Goyal called on President Ram Nath Kovind to get his signatures on financial proposals. He later drove to Parliament.

First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 11:08 IST

