Burqa ban call not party's official stand: Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday evening officially dissociated itself from the 'ban on burqa' demand in the party's official mouthpieces earlier in the day, following a massive furore on the issue just five days before the Islamic holy month of Ramadan begins.
Party spokesperson Neelam Gorhe stressed that every policy decision is discussed in the meeting of top leaders or announced by party President Uddhav Thackeray.
"Today's editorial has neither been discussed nor been announced by Uddhavji and thus it may be a personal opinion of the editor on the current affairs in Sri Lanka, but is not endorsed by the party President or the party," Gorhe said in a categorical statement, signalling a dramatic turnaround on the issue.
Strong editorials in the party's daily mouthpieces, Saamana and Dopahar Ka Saamana, had called for a ban on burqa like the measure being mulled by the Sri Lankan government in the wake of the Easter terror strikes which claimed over 250 lives.
