Modi, Rupani to intensify BJP campaign in Delhi

With just 11 days to go for polls to the seven seats in the national capital, the (BJP) is set to add a little more star power to its campaign with a public meeting by and a road show by Bollywood Sunny or his brother Bobby

A senior BJP told IANS: "The will address a public meeting in support of all the seven candidates at the Ramleela Maidan on May 8." The request for Modi's public meeting in had been accepted by the Prime Minister's Office, he added.

Besides Modi, will also hold a public meeting in support of cricketer-turned-politician who is contesting from the East parliamentary constituency.

The BJP said Sunny Deol, also the party candidate from Punjab's Gurdaspur, might hold a road show in the city in favour of all the party candidates.

"If Sunny Deol's programme is not finalised, then his brother Bobby will hold the road show for the BJP candidates in Delhi," he said and added the party was excited with the success of Sunny Deol's road show in Rajasthan's Barmer last week.

The BJP said names of a few more celebrities were being finalised for campaigning in Delhi, where the party won all the seven seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

In the coming days all the BJP candidates would intensify their voter outreach programmes and also campaign in the Delhi Metro, he added.

Pitted against the and the in Delhi, the BJP has replaced two of its sitting MPs while retaining the five sitting MPs in the elections.

The BJP has fielded from Chandani Chowk, from North East Delhi, Pravesh Singh Verma from West Delhi, from North West Delhi, from New Delhi, from South Delhi and Gambhir from East Delhi.

It has replaced East and North West After being denied ticket, joined the next day accusing the BJP of being anti-Dalit.

Elections in the national capital are scheduled on May 12 in the sixth phase. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

