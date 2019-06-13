Cabinet approves bill to replace ordinance on Homoeopathy Central Council

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Modi, has approved the draft Homoeopathy (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

It will replace the Homoeopathy (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019.

The Bill seeks to extend the period for reconstitution of the from existing period of one year to two years so that the tenure of the may be extended for one more year from May 17, 2019.

An official release said that the affairs of the have been entrusted to a consisting of eminent and qualified Homoeopathy Doctors and eminent administrators till such time the council is reconstituted.

"The tenure has been extended since the council could not be reconstituted within one year due to the non-updation of state registers of Homoeopathy and coincidence of general elections," the release said.

--IANS

ps/vin

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)