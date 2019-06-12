HC declines to interfere in St Stephen's interview process

The on Wednesday refused to interfere in the interview process of a panel on admission of Christian students in all subjects in Delhi University's St Stephen's College.

Justice said she did not find anything wrong in the interview process as the institute seeks to maintain its own identity. "I do not consider it appropriate to stay the interview process," she said.

The court was hearing a plea of three teachers -- N.P. Ashley, and -- who are members of the college's governing body and had objected to the decision taken by the of the college at its meeting on May 13.

The petitioners challenged the announcement appointing a member nominated by the St Stephen's to be a part of the interview panel for Christian students.

The petitioner argued that the "interference" of church in the admission process is against the norms of the college.

However, St said merely including a member of the or governing body in the interview panel for selection of the Christian candidate does not clothe the council with the right of administration of the college as has been alleged by the petitioner.

However, the court observed that the person would be part of the governing body as per the constitution of the St.

