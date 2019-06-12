HC seeks Centre, DU response on new admission criteria

The High Court on Wednesday asked Centre and University to file reply on two separate challenging varsity's new eligibility criteria for admission in undergraduate courses.

One of the petitions filed by Khushi Srivastava through has sought quashing of the fresh norm related to Maths as part of top four subjects for applying admission in BA Economics honours.

The other petitioner, Manas Shukla, has requested the court to direct authorities concerned to implement the eligibility criteria followed by the DU in the last three consecutive years.

Shukla's petition was heard by a Division Bench of justices and while Khushi plea was heard by a single bench of Justice

The court has listed both the cases for hearing on June 14, when it will also hear another petition seeking similar relief.

All the three petitions have sought quashing of the amended eligibility criteria for applying admission in undergraduate commerce and economics honours courses.

On Monday, responding to a plea filed by challenging the new eligibility norms, the court said that there was arbitrariness in amending the criteria.

As per new norms, 50 per cent marks in Mathematics in class 12 is mandatory for applying for admission in undergraduate commerce courses, which was not followed earlier, the said.

Earlier B.Com honours and Economics honours, the two course at DU, required Maths as a subject in Class 12, however, it was not necessary to include it in the best of four subjects, but securing passing marks was a must.

--IANS

ak/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)