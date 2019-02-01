Equity indices open in green ahead of interim budget

The Indian equity indices opened on a positive note ahead of the interim budget on Friday, with the gaining over 100 points.

Healthy buying has been witnessed in the auto and capital goods stocks so far.

At 9.19 a.m., the Sensex traded at 36,378.91, higher by 122.22 points or 0.34 per cent from the previous close of 36,256.69 points.

It had opened at 36,311.74, and so far touched an intra-day high of 36,387.84 and a low of 36,261.95 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange traded at 10,850.65, higher by 19.70 points or 0.18 per cent from the previous close of of 10,830.95 points.

