Campaigning ends for fourth phase of LS polls

Campaigning came to an end on Saturday in 71 constituencies spread over nine states, mostly in the heartland, which will go to the polls on Monday in the fourth phase of the mega seven-phase electoral exercise.

Since poll timings vary in different seats, the campaigning period also ended at different times between 4 p.m and 6 p.m., 48 hours before the voting closure time at each constituency.

The 48-hour period preceding the conclusion of voting is called the "silence period" during which any kind of political campaigning is prohibited.

As the silence period began, election rallies and street corner meetings ended in 17 constituencies in Maharashtra, 13 each in and Uttar Pradesh, eight in West Bengal, six in Madhya Pradesh, six in Odisha, five in and three in

While campaigning ended at 6 p.m. in all seats going to polls in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, and Bihar, it ended at 4 p.m. in the three constituencies.

In Madhya Pradesh, while it ended at 6 p.m. in the Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, and constituencies, it ended at different times between 4 and 6 p.m. in different assembly segments of the Balaghat parliamentary constituency owing to security reasons.

In this phase, the BJP would be defending 45 of the 71 seats it won in 2014 Lok Sabha elections -- all the 13 in Rajasthan, 12 in Uttar Pradesh, five in Madhya Pradesh, three in Bihar, three in Jharkhand, eight in and one in

In Maharashtra, all the remaining nine were won by and in Bihar, the remaining two seats were bagged by BJP's ally The had bagged only two -- one in and one in

Among other parties, the won all six in Odisha, the Trinamool six in and the one in

