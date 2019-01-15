Carlton Gebbia officially divorced

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum Carlton is officially single as her divorce from husband David is now final.

According to documents obtained by tmz.com, the signed off on the divorce settlement on Thursday.

David filed for divorce in November 2017 citing irreconcilable differences but they had separated nearly a year before that.

Carlton and David got married back in September 1997 and have three children -- two teenage daughters and a six-year-old son.

Carlton was also sued by her who claimed Carlton drunkenly attacked her. However, she denied the attack.

