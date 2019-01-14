Veteran Malayalam film director Lenin Rajendran dead

Veteran filmmaker and of State Film Development Corporation Lenin passed away on Monday at a private hospital in Chennai, said a

He was 67 and was under treatment for liver ailments at Apollo Hospital, Chennai, for the past three weeks.

for Culture and Cinema A. said the passed away in Chennai.

"He directed 16 films. He always treaded a different path and that's what made him different. He was a known Left traveler, that was evident in most of his pictures. His unexpected demise has come as a shock. The Malayalam film industry would miss him," said Balan.

He was fielded from the Ottapalam Lok Sabha constituency by the CPI-M twice in 1989 and 1991 against K.R. Narayanan.

He began his film career as an assistant to and directed his first film 'Venal' in 1982 and his last film was 'Edavappathy' in 2016.

He won five state film awards in his career.

Kerala and of Opposition condoled the death of

--IANS

sg/prs

