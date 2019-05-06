Cash, liquor, drugs valued at Rs 275 cr seized in Punjab

Cash, liquor, psychotropic substances and valuables valued at Rs 275 crore has been seized in so far ahead of the May 19 polls, S. Raju said on Monday.

Surveillance teams had seized 12,28,781 litres of liquor valued at Rs 9.1 crore till Sunday, while the enforcement wings seized 7,668 kg psychotropic substances valued at Rs 212 crore, Rs 21.95 crore of valuables and Rs 30.99 crore unaccounted cash, he told reporters.

Raju also asked all candidates with criminal antecedents to advertise this fact thrice in print and before May 17.

A total of 278 candidates are in fray for the state's 13 parliamentary constituencies. The 2,08,92,674-strong electorate comprises 1,10,59,828 male, 98,32,286 female and 560 third gender voters. There are 1,11,463 service voters, while 3,94,780 voters, aged 18-19, will use their right to vote for first time.

There are 23,213 polling stations in 14,460 polling locations. Amongst these 249 booths are identified as critical, 719 as sensitive, and 509 as hyper-sensitive, Raju said, adding that 12,002 polling booths will have on polling day.

--IANS

vg/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)