Cash, booze, drugs worth Rs 166 cr seized in Punjab

Cash, liquor, psychotropic substances and valuables worth Rs 166.27 crore have been seized in Punjab after since the model code of conduct came into force.
Punjab Chief Electoral Officer S. Karuna Raju said the surveillance teams had seized 275,495 litres of liquor worth Rs 5.55 crore.
They also seized 5,169 kg psychotropic substances amounting to Rs 123.77 crore and valuables like gold and silver worth Rs 18.43 crore. Unaccounted cash of Rs 18.33 crore has also been confiscated.
Raju said 90.23 per cent licenced weapons had been surrendered in the state.
Voting for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will take place in the last phase on May 19.
--IANS
