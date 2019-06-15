Cat filter accidentally used at Pakistan Ministers' live meet

A press conference called by a Pakistani Minister soon turned into a 'comedy of errors' after the person running its live broadcast on Facebook accidentally activated the cat filter, a media report said on Saturday.
Photos of Khyber Pakhtukhwa's Minister of Information Shoukat Yousufzai and his fellow Ministers with cat ears and whiskers quickly went viral on social media on Friday night, reports Dawn news.
The press conference was about the recent decisions made by the provincial Assembly, but the netizens couldn't get over the mishap.
"Who let the cats out," said on Twitter user, while another posted: "Positive image of Pakistan is being promoted though a press conference streamed live on Facebook with cat filter on Ministers of KP province."
One Twitter user also said that Yousufzai "looks kinda cute" with the cat ears and whiskers.
