Cat filter accidentally used at Pakistan Ministers' live meet

A press conference called by a Pakistani soon turned into a 'comedy of errors' after the person running its live broadcast on accidentally activated the cat filter, a media report said on Saturday.

Photos of Khyber Pakhtukhwa's of Information Shoukat Yousufzai and his fellow Ministers with cat ears and whiskers quickly went viral on on Friday night, reports Dawn news.

The press conference was about the recent decisions made by the provincial Assembly, but the netizens couldn't get over the mishap.

"Who let the cats out," said on user, while another posted: "Positive image of is being promoted though a press conference streamed live on with cat filter on Ministers of province."

One user also said that Yousufzai "looks kinda cute" with the cat ears and whiskers.

