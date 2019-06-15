Missing Kerala police officer found in Tamil Nadu

A of Police, who went missing on Thursday morning, was found in Tamil Nadu's district on Saturday morning and is now being brought back to Kochi, his family said.

V.S.Nawaz, who was attached to Central police station, went missing after returning from work in the wee hours of Thursday, according to a missing complaint registered by his wife with the station.

Police said he was traced early on Saturday morning after he switched on his mobile phone. He was on a train to Rameshwaram but the reached him before the train left.

A relative with whom Nawaz had interacted earlier, told the police that he was going to Rameshwaram to be with a close friend for a few days.

Nawaz had recently got his transfer orders and was extremely stressed about it. A day before he went missing, he had also had an argument with a over the wireless.

After the police located him, Nawaz spoke to his wife and assured her everything was fine and there was nothing to worry.

had set up three special teams to trace the Nawaz.

On Friday, Behra said a will probe into the problem between Nawaz and his senior, with whom he had an argument over the wireless.

--IANS

sg/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)