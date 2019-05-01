2 killed, 4 injured in US varsity shooting

Two people were killed and four injured after a man walked into a classroom at the at (UNCC) and opened fire, authorities said.

Three of those injured in the Tuesday incident were in critical condition while the fourth had less serious injuries, of Police was cited as saying by

The police disarmed the suspect and took him into custody at a building on campus, Baker said. The Department identified the suspect as Trystan Andrew Terrell, 22, and said that charges were pending against him.

The police declined to elaborate on a possible motive for the shooting.

"Right now, he is not somebody (who) was on our radar," Baker said, adding the suspect said nothing while he was being handcuffed.

A video posted to twitter by Jordan Pearce, a student, showed people fleeing a campus library as the police sprinted towards the area.

The will lead the investigation and the FBI was assisting in the case.

