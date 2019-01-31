Central leaders thronging poll-bound Odisha

With facing general and assembly elections simultaneously this year, the central leaders of various political parties are descending on the state to hit the campaign trail.

After back-to-back tours of Narendra Modi, is scheduled to visit the state on February 6.

"Gandhi will address two public meetings at Bhawanipatna in district and Rourkela in district on the same day," said Pradesh Committee (OPCC)

This will be Gandhi's second visit to the state within two weeks.

Earlier, the had visited the state on January 25.

With the saffron party focusing on Odisha, is scheduled to visit the state again on February 3.

He will address the BJP's Scheduled Tribe Morcha meeting at Puri, said a on Thursday.

Shah had earlier addressed a meeting of booth-level workers of four Lok Sabha constituencies -- Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack and Jajpur -- on January 29.

(AAP) leader on Thursday also addressed a social justice campaign meeting in Bhubaneswar.

Sources said the AAP is likely to field candidates in the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in

On the other hand, is making a whirlwind tour of the state. Patnaik is on an inauguration spree ahead of the elections.

is vying for a fifth consecutive win in the 2019 Assembly polls.

