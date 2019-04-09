Centre appoints key management personnel in 3 PSBs

-
The Central government on Tuesday made key management appointments to several public sector banks (PSBs).
According to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved the appointments following proposals from the Department of Financial Services, under the Union Ministry of Finance.
The ACC approved the proposal for appointment of Karnam Sekar, MD and CEO, Dena Bank, as MD and CEO in Indian Overseas Bank "with effect from July 1, 2019 till his superannuation..."
Similarly, Rajesh Kumar Yaduvanshi, Executive Director, Dena Bank, was appointed as Executive Director in Punjab National Bank with effect from April 1, 2019 till October 8, 2020.
In a similar move, the ACC appointed R.A. Sankara Narayanan, MD and CEO, Vijaya Bank, as MD and CEO in Canara Bank with effect from "taking over charge of the post on or after April 1, 2019 till his superannuation..."
