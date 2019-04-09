Phase II of Chintels Serenity luxury project launched

After the successful completion of Chintels Serenity Phase I, Chintels Group, among the fastest growing developers in the and region, on Tuesday announced the launch of its second chapter - Chintels Serenity Phase II in Sector 109, Chintels Metropolis on Gurugram.

The project consists of 6 high-rise towers with a total of 324 apartments. These are 3 and 4 bedroom apartments across 5 categories -1,590, 1,955, 2,100, 2,375 and 2,925 sq ft. The construction began in October 2018 and the expected time of delivery is December 31, 2023.

Unveiling he project, Prashant Solomon, also the for the said: "We are extremely excited and proud to launch Phase II which aims at providing the best quality in at best locations in We have worked hard on product design and customised financial plans to make home-ownership a dream come true for a new segment of customers."

"Despite the delays in the construction of Dwarka Expressway, the area is becoming immensely popular and witnessing incremental demand over the years. With close proximity to as well as Gurugram, the area has a huge potential and will evolve as the next popular residential and commercial hub in the Capital Region," Solomon added

Chintels Serenity Phase II is part of Chintels Metropolis, a self-sustained area development by Chintels, which will provide quality housing and living environment spread across 3 premium sectors of Gurgaon: Sector 109, 108 & 106. The first phase of construction of Chintels Serenity has already been completed and is ready-to-move, Phase II is currently under construction and its possession date is 31st Dec 2023.

Upcoming projects of the group include Chintels Center in Sector 114, a commercial project which is a mix of and office space. Spread across over 6.79 acres of land, this project will house best of anchor stores, high street brands and best of gourmet cuisines. Chintels Techno Park, state of the art IT office complex, is another future project of the

