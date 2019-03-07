JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Education

Google announces first price auction method for 'Ad Manager'

Business Standard

Centre approves ordinance on teacher recruitment

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved an ordinance for considering the university as the recruiting unit for faculty members.

The Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Ordinance will circumvent a 2017 Allahabad High Court decision which had made department the recruiting unit.

The ordinance was enacted after the Supreme Court rejected a Special Leave Petition and a review petition filed by the University Grants Commission, an autonomous body in charge of making recruitment norms.

Since the 2017 order, teachers have been up in arms against the department being made as a unit for recruitment as they said it undermined the chances of candidates from the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes category.

--IANS

vn/in/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, March 07 2019. 13:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements