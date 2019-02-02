Centre betrayed Andhra even in its last budget: Naidu

on Saturday slammed the Centre for betraying the state even in its last budget.

Reacting to the Interim Budget presented in Parliament on Friday, said it had no mention of

Interacting with (TDP) workers during a teleconference, the said the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojna will not benefit the farmers.

"How will Rs 16 per day improve the conditions of farmers? Are you giving alms to them?" asked the Centre.

According to TDP sources, Naidu said there was nothing for the common man in the Budget 2019-20.

He pointed out that for reservation under the Economically Backward Class (EBC) quota, the income limit is Rs 8 lakh but the income tax ceiling is Rs 5 lakh.

He claimed that there are many such contradictions in the budget.

Naidu said the budget failed to address the issue of unemployment. Referring to a reported warning by about rising unemployment in India, he blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party's wrong policies for the problem.

Naidu claimed that his government had done well to address the issue of unemployment in the state by providing employment to 14 lakh people during the last four-and-half years.

Hundreds of people were employed in plant alone, he said.

The said Friday would go down in the history of the as 100 MLAs wore black shirts to protest against the Centre's "unjust" attitude towards the state.

The TDP MPs too staged a 'dharna' in by wearing black shirts. He noted that the day-long shutdown in the state was also successful on Friday.

--IANS

ms/in/ab

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)