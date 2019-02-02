US military intervention in Venezuela not imminent: Bolton

US military intervention in was not imminent but all options remained on the table, National Security has said.

In an interview with conservative radio host on Friday, Bolton replied "no" when asked whether a military intervention by the US, or Colombia, or a combined force, was imminent.

"The (Donald Trump) said all options are on the table. But our objective is a peaceful transfer of power," magazine quoted Bolton as saying.

The has launched a major effort to push incumbent Venezuelan out of power, including backing as the country's interim

But Trump has repeatedly floated the possibility of a US military intervention to push out Maduro, even though foreign policy experts believe such a strike is unlikely.

"We've been imposing economic sanctions, increasing political pressure from around the world," he said.

"The overwhelming majority of the people of the country want the Maduro regime thrown out. That's what we hope and expect to do."

The US has slapped new sanctions on Venezuela's company, a significant source of wealth for the Maduro government, and warned other countries against accepting shipments of gold or other national assets from the socialist

have indicated that is prepared to ship hundreds of millions of dollars in gold bullion to the (UAE).

"Reports show he is flying out Venezuelan assets by the plane full. Is he stealing resources from the people to pay for Russian intervention?" Bolton tweeted earlier on Friday.

Maduro won a second term in last May's by a wide margin, but much of the opposition boycotted the process and rejected the result as illegitimate, a stance shared by the US and numerous nations in and Europe, reports news.

The political crisis intensified on January 23 when Guaido proclaimed himself the country's legitimate

and its Western allies formally recognised Guaido as interim last week and the followed suit on Thursday.

Several individual European governments, including Spain, and the UK, have made clear their intention to recognise Guaido.

Among Latin American nations, Cuba, and remain solidly behind Maduro, while and are calling for mediation.

and have agreed to participate in the sponsored contact group.

