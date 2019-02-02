Dalit intellectual Teltumbde nabbed in Mumbai

The police arrested prominent intellectual and academic from the early on Saturday, official sources aid.

He was accosted and then arrested from the domestic terminal of the around 3.30 a.m. by the police team waiting for him. They whisked him off to

He is likely to be produced before a court later in the day.

Teltumbde, who teaches at the of Management, had filed for anticipatory bail in a Sessions Court. However, it was rejected on Friday paving way for the police action.

He has been charged of having links with the banned Communist Party of (Maoist) and also with the Elgaar Parishad, which allegedly triggered the January 1, 2018 caste riots and violence in Koregaon-Bhima in Pune.

Left groups and activists in cried foul and claimed Teltumbde's arrest was "illegal" as it was allegedly executed by the police despite the Supreme Court's 'protection from arrest' granted to the activist till February 14.

--IANS

qn/in

