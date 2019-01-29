Centre gives Rs 949 cr aid to drought-hit Karnataka

The central government has approved Rs 949.49-crore aid to drought-hit Karnataka, said for Agriculture Radha Singh on Tuesday.

"The central government has approved Rs 949.49-crore assistance to drought-hit for Kharif 2018-19 season," Singh tweeted.

in October 2018 sought drought relief aid of Rs 2,434-crore to compensate for the crop losses in drought-hit districts.

The state had pegged the losses incurred due to the drought situation in 100 sub-districts (taluks) in 24 of the state's 30 districts at Rs 16,500-crore and asked the central government for a relief of Rs 2,434 crore.

A total of 26.18 lakh hectares of agricultural area and 1.94 lakh hectares of horticulture area have suffered more than 33 per cent crop loss, the state earlier said.

Several districts, particularly the northern and north interior regions, have been reeling under drought due to scanty rainfall.

is estimated to have suffered Rs 20,000 crore loss due to floods and drought since last year, according to the

"The prevailing condition is unprecedented as the state was affected by floods (in August 2018) and is facing acute drought conditions during kharif and rabi seasons, impacting the state's economy," the said earlier.

