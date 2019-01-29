Bosch launches 'Digital Acceleration Centre' for MTU

Engineering and Business Solutions (RBEI) on Tuesday launched a first of its kind "Digital Acceleration Centre" here for -- a core unit of Power Systems -- that will help the company to address the market with speed, agility and scalability.

The centre supports a hiring capacity of 150 people for

It works on as Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud connectivity and UX. Digital apps are developed on IoT platforms which enable seamless data exchange.

"In our digital journey Bosch is one of our most important strategic partners. Bosch is supporting us across our digital challenges -- in IT, IoT and the development of applications," Jurgen Winterholler, at MTU, said in a statement.

Apps developed here are based on micro services architecture, which is absolutely state of the art, the company said.

The vision of -- one of the world's leading manufacturers of large diesel and -- is to create a human centred approach to delivering the best possible user experience, the company added.

The centre's activities are two-fold -- explore and exploit. The explore mode will work on converting ideas to minimum viable product (MVP). The exploit mode will focus on scaling and industrialisation of digital solutions.

"MTU is a pioneer in digital transformation and our collaboration will strengthen our engagement in sensors, software and services," said Vijay Ratnaparkhe, President and Managing Director,

--IANS

vc/ksk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)