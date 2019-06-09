Centre pulls up West Bengal government over violence

The Centre on Sunday issued an advisory expressing "deep concern" over the continuing political violence in even after the end of the elections.

"The unabated violence over the past weeks appear to be a failure on the part of the of the state to maintain the rule of law and inspire confidence among people," an informed source said, quoting the advisory.

"It is strongly advised to ensure that all necessary measures are taken to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquility," it added.

"It is also requested to take strict action against officials found delinquent in discharge of their duty."

The advisory follows reports that four persons were allegedly killed on Saturday in post-election clashes in North 24 district. Earlier too there were incidents of violence involving the and the ruling

