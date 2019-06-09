PM Modi ends Sri Lanka visit, flies to Tirupati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday left Sri Lanka after a packed day's visit to the island nation.
Modi "emplanes from Sri Lanka", the Indian government tweeted.
Before leaving the island nation, Modi and Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena held talks.
Modi was on a two-day official visit to the Maldives and Sri Lanka from Saturday. This was Modi's first overseas visit after his re-election as Prime Minister.
Modi is expected to pray at the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh before returning to New Delhi.
