Centre's reply to BSF polytechnic staff plea sought

The has asked the Centre and the (BSF) to file their responses to a petition by 30 teaching and non-teaching staff of BSF's polytechnic seeking regularisation of their jobs.

A Division Bench of Justices and in its May 30 order issued notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the BSF Director General, the Fund and the BSF Polytechnic, (STS), and asked them to file response to the petition.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on July 9.

The court was hearing the plea of BSF polytechnic employees seeking immediate regularisition of their services and granting of consequential benefits in view of the continuous and perennial nature of job performed by them for the last many years.

The court has asked the BSF to explore the possibility of accommodating the petitioners in other institutes run by it.

The BSF polytechnic was established with a purpose of providing technical to the children of BSF personnel. The BSF funded the institute through its fund.

--IANS

ak/pg/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)