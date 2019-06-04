No trace of missing An-32 despite massive search

Despite a massive search operation, an (IAF) that went missing with 13 people on board a day earlier near the border in remained untraced on Tuesday.

The authorities have deployed the Navy's to find traces of the missing plane that took off from Jorhat in after noon on Monday on its way to Mechuka in but lost contact with ground agencies 35 minutes later.

and Wing said the searches were being carried out by the Army, and various government and civil agencies.

But there was no sign of the plane or its wreckage.

On Tuesday, the Navy's long-range Maritime Reconnaissance took off from INS Rajali in to join the search and rescue operation, Singh said.

officials said the is equipped with sensors for maritime reconnaissance, anti-submarine operations and electronic intelligence missions.

The aircraft is fully integrated with state-of-the-art sensors and highly potent anti-surface and anti-submarine weapons.

"The P-8I aircraft has a very powerful Synthetic Aperture Radar which shall be utilised during the SAR sweeps to locate the missing" plane, a tweeted.

On Monday, C-130, aircraft, two of IAF and Army's ALH helicopters were launched to locate the missing aircraft.

The (ISRO) has also pressed into service satellites to help the rescuers.

