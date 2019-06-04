Explore possibility to accommodate staff of BSF polytechnic institutes in other institutes: Delhi HC to BSF

The on Tuesday asked the (BSF) to explore the possibility to accommodate teaching and non-teaching staff of BSF institutes, which have been shut down, in other institutes being run by them.

The court issued a notice to the BSF on a plea filed by the staff of BSF institutes seeking relocation of their jobs.

The division bench of Justice and Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar, while directing the BSF to reply within 4 weeks, posted the matter for hearing to July 9.

The petition, moved by Alakh on behalf of the staff, contended that they have been working in BSF institutes for the last several years but their services were being arbitrarily terminated owing to the shutdown of the institutes.

"It is highly unfortunate, unfair and unjust on part of the BSF to close down the institute solely on the basis of no-profit," the petition stated.

The petitioners have sought immediate regularisation of their services "in view of the continuous and perennial nature of job performed by them for the last many years."

The court has, however, dismissed some prayers of the petition which had sought direction to the BSF to set aside the order dated March 5, 2019.

Petitioners in those prayers had sought directions to BSF to resume admissions in the institutes and not to close it.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)