No trace of An-32 plane, ISRO aids in search

More than 24 hours after it disappeared while on flight, an (IAF) with 13 people on board remained untraced in on Tuesday even as a continued.

The Navy's Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance P8i and (ISRO) satellites were pressed into service to locate the plane but without any success, officials said.

On Monday, the Russian-origin trasnporter took off from Assam's Jorhat at 12.27 p.m. for the Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground in Arunachal Pradesh's district bordering

The lost contacted with the ground staff at 1.30 p.m.

"There is no sign of the aircraft. Search and rescue operation is on full swing," IAF Wing told IANS in Shillong.

Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command, Air Marshal is at the monitoring the search and rescue operations. He also interacted with the families of the missing IAF personnel.

Mathur was briefed about the coordinated efforts by the Indian Army, the and other civil agencies.

The aircraft departed from INS Rajali in and shall carry out the search with and Infra Red sensors in the thickly forested areas between Jorhat and Mechuka where the disappeared, a said.

The ISRO has pressed into service its RISAT series of to look for the missing aircraft.

On Monday, and An-32 aircraft, two (IAF) and Army ALH helicopters were launched to locate the plane.

No wreckage has been sighted so far, Singh said.

The administration of district in is also being assisted by villagers.

--IANS

rrk-ah/mr/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)