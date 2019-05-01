Centre sanctioned 69 highways in Himachal: Gadkari

on Wednesday said the has sanctioned 69 national highways in Himachal Pradesh, the construction of most of which are underway.

Gadkari also said the BJP government in the state has speeded up the pace of development with support of the current

He was speaking at an election rally in Sangla in district, some 300 km from the state capital.

Gadkari pointed out that there is a tremendous potential for tourism in the state.

"With the strengthening of the road network, tourism business has increased in the last five years and the state has made a new name on the tourism map," he said.

The noted that the has decided to transfer cash directly to small farmers' accounts, who would get Rs 6,000 per year, of which the first installment of Rs 2,000 has already been paid.

Gadkari appealed to the people of to support the party's Lok Sabha candidate to ensure speedy development in the Mandi parliamentary constituency as a whole, and of in particular.

In this regard, the Forest Corporation said the issue of road connectivity between Sangla and Uttarakhand, and the construction of national highways in Kinnaur district has been taken up with the

will go to the polls for its four parliamentary seats - Shimla, Kangra, Hamirpur and Mandi - on May 19.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)