Gadkari to lay foundation stones for 7 projects in Himachal

will lay the foundation stones for seven national highway projects worth over Rs 4,419 crore on Sunday, officials said.

An said the seven projects include four-laning of 37-km Chakki (Pathankot) to Sihuni section of NH-154 at a cost of Rs 1,573 crore, construction of 104.6-km Paonta SahibGuma-Feduzpul section of NH-707 at a cost of Rs 1,356 crore.

The other projects are: construction of 109.4-km Hamirpur-Mandi section of NH-70 at a cost of Rs 1,334 crore; 15.75-km Una to Bhiroo section of NH-503A at a cost of Rs 51.09 crore.

Work will be taken up for constructing 23.10-km Mataur-Dharamshala-Mcleodganj section of NH-503 at a cost of Rs 46.13 crore, and for four-laning of 7-km Paonta Sahib Town section of NH-7 at a cost of Rs 30 crore.

