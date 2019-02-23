Gadkari to lay foundation stones for 7 projects in Himachal

-
ALSO READ
NE states get Rs 190,000 crore for road projects
Gadkari to lay foundation of highway projects in Arunachal Pradesh
Rs 2.50 lakh crore-worth connectivity development projects underway in Northeast: Gadkari
Gadkari launches highway projects in Odisha
Gadkari to lay foundation for over Rs 4,000-cr highway projects in Himachal on Sunday
-
Union minister Nitin Gadkari will lay the foundation stones for seven national highway projects worth over Rs 4,419 crore on Sunday, officials said.
An official said the seven projects include four-laning of 37-km Chakki (Pathankot) to Sihuni section of NH-154 at a cost of Rs 1,573 crore, construction of 104.6-km Paonta SahibGuma-Feduzpul section of NH-707 at a cost of Rs 1,356 crore.
The other projects are: construction of 109.4-km Hamirpur-Mandi section of NH-70 at a cost of Rs 1,334 crore; 15.75-km Una to Bhiroo section of NH-503A at a cost of Rs 51.09 crore.
Work will be taken up for constructing 23.10-km Mataur-Dharamshala-Mcleodganj section of NH-503 at a cost of Rs 46.13 crore, and for four-laning of 7-km Paonta Sahib Town section of NH-7 at a cost of Rs 30 crore.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU