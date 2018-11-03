Centre using Ram temple, statues as distractions from its failures: Tharoor

on Saturday accused the BJP-led of using religion and statues as part of its agenda to distract the people from its own failures.

Referring to the Yogi Adityanath government's plan to put up a statue of Lord in and the recent unveiling of the world's tallest 'Statue of Unity' in Gujrat, Tharoor compared the trend with the gladiator circus during Roman Empire, where people were distracted from oppression.

"When you ask why a Rs 390 gas cylinder today costs Rs 970 or why the Rs 3.70 tax levied on per litter of petrol by the is up to Rs 19.48, they (BJP) talk about temple, Ayodhya, and so on. These are distractions," Tharoor said.

"The erection of statues reminds me of old days of when people were distracted of their own oppression by circuses...Thus spectacle becomes a substitute of the substance of the reality," he said.

Claiming the NDA government has failed to perform, the said such spectacles suit the government well as they help in hiding the sufferings of people.

"This suits the agenda of a government that has failed to perform. When the government is unable to deliver, it is very happy to encourage debate and distractions," Tharoor alleged.

"The people and the media should move away from these distractions and focus on the realities. The Indian 'aam admi' (commoners) has been suffering for the last four-and-a-half years and all you see in the media are these stories," he added.

--IANS

mgr/prs

