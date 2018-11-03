JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Godfrey Phillips Q2 net profit up 19.7% at Rs 70.38 crore

AIADMK brainstorming session to take on DMK in 20 assy
Business Standard

Ram temple not a poll issue for BJP: Javadekar

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Senior BJP leader and union minister Prakash Javadekar Saturday said the Ram temple was never a poll issue for the saffron party as he asked the Congress to clarify its stand on the matter.

Highlighting Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's remarks that no good Hindu would want the Ram temple at the site of a demolished mosque, Javadekar asked whether the Congress wanted a temple in Ayodhya or not.

Ram temple is not a poll issue for us but a "matter of belief", the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) poll in-charge for Rajasthan told reporters here.

The struggle for the temple has been going on for 500 years when there were no elections, he added.

"This is an issue (concerning) the country," he said further.

"BJP is not making Ram temple an election issue but raising a question on the statements of Congress (leaders). Does the party want a temple at the birthplace of lord Ram in Ayodhya or not," he said.

Javadekar also accused the Congress leaders of defaming Rajasthan, where assembly elections will be held on December 7, and claimed that the state progressed in several sectors under the incumbent BJP regime.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 19:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements