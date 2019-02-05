CESC net profit up 13% in Q3

Kolkata, Feb 5 ( IANS) on Tuesday reported a 13 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 173 crore in the third quarter,of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 153 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

Its revenue from operations in the quarter under review remained flat at Rs 1,707 crore as against Rs 1713 crore in the year-ago period.

RP Sanjiv Goenka Group's flagship company declared an interim dividend of Rs 17.50 per share for the financial year 2018-19.

Both its Budge Budge and Haldia facilities being ranked amongs top three performing power plant in the country with plant load factor of 92 per cent, the company said in a statement.

The power utility also said it continued to achieve a load shedding free environment for its customers and upgrade the distribution infrastructure and processes for enhancing the quality and security of supply.A

The company said it's fanchisee operations at Kota, Bikaner and Bharatpur are running successfully and it emerged a successful bidder as distribution franchisee for Malegaon in Maharashta.

"Operations are expected to start soon," it added.

-- IANS

bdc/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)