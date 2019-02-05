New FDI rules can push Walmart to exit Flipkart, warns Morgan Stanley

Walmart, which paid $14 billion for stock with a promise of an additional $2 billion in physical structure investment, may exit after India's new (FDI) norms for came into force, US has warned.

"An exit is likely, not completely out of the question, with the Indian market becoming more complicated," said in a report late Monday.

The Walmart- saga might turn out to be similar to what happened with in in late 2017.

"There is a precedent for an exit as retreated from in late 2017 after seeing that the model no longer worked for them," read the report.

"We estimate that derives 50 per cent of its revenue from this category, meaning Flipkart could face meaningful disruption and top-line pressure in the near term," it added.

The new FDI rules may require Flipkart to remove as much as 25 per from its platform including and that constitute a bulk of sales.

There is a lot riding for both know that this is the last frontier in terms of a consumption market, since consumes 67 per cent of its own $2.6 trillion GDP. Interestingly, runs Flipkart as a stand-alone entity.

On February 1, disruption was caused in the operations in of the two after the new FDI norms for the came into effect.

The norm prohibited the online from mandating any company to sell their products exclusively on its platform.

In the new policy, the also noted that the would not directly or indirectly influence sale price of goods and services and would maintain a level playing field.

had to withdraw many of its products and they were listed as "currently unavailable" as the new norms prohibit the e- from selling products of in which they have stakes.

The two companies have together lost market capitalisation of $50 billion. Amazon lost market capitalisation of over $45 billion on Nasdaq while lost over $5 billion on the NYSE.

