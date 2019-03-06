'Chadar' offered at Ajmer shrine on behalf of Modi

-
Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday offered a 'chadar' at the 'dargah' of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the 807th Urs.
The Minister also read out a message sent by the Prime Minister and then tweeted pictures from the occasion.
The Minister said: "Offered 'Chadar' on behalf of PM ... at dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti on 807th Urs at Ajmer Sharif. Also read out message of the Prime Minister in which he conveyed greetings and best wishes to followers of Khwaja Sahab in India and abroad.
"While on one hand PM believes in legacy of Sufi saints to protect human values and justice, on the other hand he is a 'nationalistic warrior' against terrorism. Modi has adopted 'zero tolerance' policy against terrorism," the Minister tweeted.
