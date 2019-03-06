JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

Can Spotify woo 400 mn Android users in India? (IANS Special)

Business Standard

'Chadar' offered at Ajmer shrine on behalf of Modi

IANS  |  Ajmer 

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday offered a 'chadar' at the 'dargah' of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the 807th Urs.

The Minister also read out a message sent by the Prime Minister and then tweeted pictures from the occasion.

The Minister said: "Offered 'Chadar' on behalf of PM ... at dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti on 807th Urs at Ajmer Sharif. Also read out message of the Prime Minister in which he conveyed greetings and best wishes to followers of Khwaja Sahab in India and abroad.

"While on one hand PM believes in legacy of Sufi saints to protect human values and justice, on the other hand he is a 'nationalistic warrior' against terrorism. Modi has adopted 'zero tolerance' policy against terrorism," the Minister tweeted.

--IANS

arc/oeb/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 15:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements