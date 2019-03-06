Pakistan seizes seminaries, assets of Saeed's JuD, charity arm

At least two seminaries and assets belonging to Saeed's proscribed (JuD) and its charity arm Falah-e-Insaniyat (FIF) have been taken over by the government as it intensified its crackdown on Wednesday against Islamist groups in the wake of the suicide bombing that killed 40 CRPF troopers.

The operation, launched by the law enforcement agencies under the Plan, came a day after formally placed the proscribed organisations in the list of banned organisations, Dawn News reported.

The crackdown began amid tensions between and after the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) claimed responsibility for the February 14 bombing. The incident resulted in mounting pressure from the international community on to act on terror groups based on its soil.

The on Tuesday arrested the brother and son of JeM along with 42 others affiliated with the banned terror groups.

Reports say that in list, which was updated on Tuesday, the JuD and were among 70 organisations proscribed by the under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

According to Dawn, major action was taken in Punjab's Chakwal and districts after the Secretary of the region told commissioners and divisional police heads to seize the assets.

Later, the seminaries of JuD situated in Chakwal - Madrasa in the Talagang area and Madrasa Darus Salam on Chakwal's Railway Road - along with their staff were placed at the disposal of the government's

In district, the management and operational control of three properties were taken over by the district administration.

An ambulance of was also taken over by the authorities.

A of told Dawn that the government had not given any specific directive regarding the crackdown as actions were also being carried out by other security agencies under the NAP.

