AAP launches campaign song for demand of full statehood to Delhi

With the campaign to demand full statehood for starting on March 10, the Party (AAP) on Wednesday launched a 3.38-minute long song which describes the benefits the city will get with full power given to its elected government.

Launching the song, said the song reflects the mood of the people and will be played during the campaign.

"The AAP is launching a campaign to demand full statehood for We have done so much work in the last four years, a lot more could have been done if was a full state and had we not been subjected to insults and restrictions from the Centre," Rai told reporters here.

"The Centre was able to harass us as Delhi is not a full state. Our priority is to give statehood to Delhi so that work can speed up. We believe Parliament can give us full statehood. We want all the seven MPs should be from AAP so that we can take the demand to Parliament."

Sharing the song on Twitter, said: "The song is the voice of the people of Delhi."

The song, a mix of Hindi and Punjabi, says: "Delhi demands full statehood, it's right".

"The song is about the benefits of full statehood and the harassment the city had to face due to lack of it," AAP candidate for Lok Sabha Dilip Pandey said.

The AAP will launch its movement with 1,000 teams campaigning across the city.

