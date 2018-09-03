Chaitanya to play Karan Kundra's on-screen brother

will play Karan Kundra's on-screen brother in the show "Dil Hi Toh Hai".

He will be seen as Rishabh Noon, brother of Ritvik Noon, which is played by Karan.

Chaitanya has replaced Akshay Dogra as Rishabh.

"I began my career with Balaji Telefilms, so this is in a way homecoming after a long interval of time. I have begun shooting as well," Chaitanya said in a statement.

"I was waiting for a right project to come my way and that's why I was away from daily soaps for some time. Akshay Dogra is a good friend and he has given me a detailed brief about the character and style of Everyone has welcomed me with open arms on the sets. This is definitely going to be a fantastic experience," he added.

Chaitanya has worked with Ekta Kapoor's in shows like "Kahiin to Hoga" and "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi".

--IANS

