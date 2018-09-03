Akshay, Preity get nostalgic as 'Sangharsh' clocks 19 years

As Chandra's 1999 hit film "Sangharsh" completed 19 years on Monday, actors and turned nostalgic and recounted their memories.

Preity tweeted: "After all these years, this film remains closest to my heart. If I was not an actor, I would probably be Reet Oberoi from 'Sangharsh'. Thank you to the Bhatts and for this opportunity. Thank you and for making it so special. 19 years Of 'Sangharsh'."

Retweeting her post, Akshay tweeted: "The sentiment is mutual."

Also starring as a religious fanatic who believes in the sacrifice of children to gain immortality, "Sangharsh" is counted among India's popular pyschological thriller films that dealt with the issues of child abductions and murders. It featured as a child

On the work front, is returning to the big screen after a long break with "Bhaiaji Superhit", while will be next seen in "Housefull 4" and "Kesari".

