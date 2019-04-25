Chandigarh MP added 4kg gold jewellery in 5 years

Kirron Kher, the candidate from Chandigarh, has quite a goldmine. In the affidavit filed with her nomination papers here on Thursday, she has declared 16kg gold jewellery and 8kg silver, worth nearly Rs 4.64 crore, in her possession.

Interestingly, Kher's gold assets have increased by 4kg in the past five years that she has been a from In her affidavit submitted in 2014, when she first contested the Lok Sabha seat, Kher had declared 12kg gold jewellery and 8kg silver, worth nearly Rs 3.74 crore then.

Her husband had then declared gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 20 lakh. This time, he has declared gold jewellery worth Rs 21.41 lakh.

The outgoing MP's movable and immovable assets in 2014 were Rs 7.69 crore and Rs 16.19 crore, respectively. At present, her declared movable assets are worth Rs 16.97 crore and immovable assets (property) Rs 13.9 crore.

But she has only Rs 35,000 cash in hand this time, while her husband has Rs 21.38 lakh cash.

