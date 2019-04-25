Modi show in Varanasi: 'We responded to terrorists in their own language'

Asserting that his commitment was to " first", on Thursday said his government had given a response to terrorists "in their own language", in a reference to the IAF strike at (JeM) terror camps in Pakistans

On the eve of filing his nomination papers from Varanasi, said terrorists had frequently targeted 'aastha' (faith) till 2014 by carrying out attacks at religious places such as here and in Gujarat, but the then central government "only talked about holding talks" (with Pakistan).

"But our style is different. In similar circumstances, we told them that the new does not just talk and tolerate, but we respond to terrorists in their own language," he said about India's retaliatory action in after JeM carried out the ghastly attack in Pulwama.

"Whether it is the Pulwama attack, Uri attack or any other issue, I have only one mantra with which I have lived - the country comes first, first," he said, addressing a gathering here after carrying out a mega road show and performing 'aarti' (prayer) at Dashashwamedh Ghat this evening.

Talking about the February 14 terror attack on CRPF convoy in which 40 personnel were killed, the said that after that 42 terrorists had been eliminated till now. "The count could go up as we speak," he added.

He also referred to the bombings in on and asked what was the fault of those who had gathered at churches to offer prayers and be at peace.

--IANS

akk-vv/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)