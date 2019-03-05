Chandrababu has no moral right to continue as CM: Jagan

-
YSR Congress party president Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had no moral right to continue in office in the wake of data theft scandal.
"Naidu has lost the moral right to continue in office" as his government provided confidential residents' data to two private companies through the 'Sevamitra' app they had developed for ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP), said the leader of opposition popularly known as Jagan.
"When the company concerned was raided, Naidu started singing the tune of Andhra businessmen being targeted, forgetting that what his government and IT Grids have done is a breach of data, which even the Supreme Court has objected to," Jagan said while addressing Samara Sankharavam meeting in Nellore.
He alleged besides IT Grids, Bluefrogs of Visakhapatnam was engaged in the data harvesting and personal information of all residents of the state was procured and stored in the servers of the two companies, which were now being used for political gains.
"How the confidential data was linked to the private companies is a matter of criminal intent," Jagan said, alleging heads of the two companies are close to Chandrababu Naidu and his son and IT minister Nara Lokesh.
The names of non-supporters of the TDP were being deleted and the TDP, with the connivance of the two private companies, was tampering with the voter list by adding and deleting names from other states, he said.
Jagan said their fight was not only against the TDP but also against bogus pollsters, biased media, money power and unethical practices.
He alleged the Chief Minister has been misusing official machinery to collect information and use them to his advantage.
The leader of opposition asked booth level workers to be alert and in touch with each and every household and ensure that their names are there in the voter list.
--IANS
ms/pg/pcj
