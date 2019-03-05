Chandrababu has no moral right to continue as CM: Jagan

party president Y.S. Jaganmohan on Tuesday said had no moral right to continue in office in the wake of data theft scandal.

" has lost the moral right to continue in office" as his government provided confidential residents' data to two private companies through the 'Sevamitra' app they had developed for ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP), said the of opposition popularly known as Jagan.

"When the company concerned was raided, started singing the tune of being targeted, forgetting that what his government and IT Grids have done is a breach of data, which even the has objected to," Jagan said while addressing meeting in Nellore.

He alleged besides IT Grids, Bluefrogs of Visakhapatnam was engaged in the data harvesting and personal information of all residents of the state was procured and stored in the servers of the two companies, which were now being used for political gains.

"How the confidential data was linked to the private companies is a matter of criminal intent," Jagan said, alleging heads of the two companies are close to Chandrababu Naidu and his son and IT

The names of non-supporters of the TDP were being deleted and the TDP, with the connivance of the two private companies, was tampering with the voter list by adding and deleting names from other states, he said.

Jagan said their fight was not only against the TDP but also against bogus pollsters, biased media, money power and unethical practices.

He alleged the has been misusing to collect information and use them to his advantage.

The of opposition asked booth level workers to be alert and in touch with each and every household and ensure that their names are there in the voter list.

--IANS

ms/pg/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)