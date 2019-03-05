Over 200 poor people get flats in Dehradun

-
For Phool Chand, a gardener, it was a dream come true when he got an allotment letter for a one-room flat from Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat at a function here on Tuesday.
Phool Chand, along with 221 other people, was recently allotted the flat in Dehradun's Transport Nagar area through the lottery system.
"Now I can live in my own house with full freedom," said an elated Chand, who has now approached banks to get a loan for the flat built by the Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority (MMDA).
Rawat congratulated the people who got the flats and said: "I am hopeful that these people will celebrate the Holi festival in their new house."
According to MMDA officials, the total cost of the flat is Rs 9 lakh but each allottee will have to pay only Rs 3.5 lakh.
While the MDDA is providing a subsidy of Rs 3 lakh, the Centre is contributing Rs 1.5 lakh through the Prime Minister Awas Yojana and the state government is paying Rs 1 lakh through its housing scheme.
Some people were not happy with the size of the flat. Shakuntala Devi said: "We will be spending all our life savings in the flat but it cannot even accommodate four people."
